FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith & Wesson beats estimates as handgun sales soar
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
December 10, 2013 / 11:26 PM / 4 years ago

Smith & Wesson beats estimates as handgun sales soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Walther handgun is displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada, January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

(Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holdings Corp SWHC.O reported better-than-expected second-quarter results as sales of handguns increased in the wake of a fresh push for gun control by U.S. President Barack Obama.

The company, whose shares rose 6 percent in extended trading, also forecast current-quarter earnings above analyst estimates.

Obama urged supporters in September to pursue gun-control measures after mass shootings in Washington and Chicago put the spotlight back onto the problem of gun violence.

Smith & Wesson said on Tuesday it expects to earn 28 to 30 cents per share in the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 27 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Income from continuing operations rose to $17.1 million, or 28 cents per share, for the second quarter ended October 31 from $16.4 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $139.3 million.

Sales of handguns, including the M&P pistols, rose 27.4 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 21 cents per share on revenue of $137.5 million.

Smith & Wesson shares closed at $12.12 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.