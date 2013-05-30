Thailand's CP Foods says considered bidding for Smithfield

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, said on Thursday it had considered bidding for Smithfield Foods Inc SFD.N.

On Wednesday, China’s privately-owned Shuanghui International agreed to buy Smithfield Foods for $4.7 billion in cash to feed growing Chinese appetite for U.S. pork, in a deal that has already stirred concern from U.S. politicians.

CP Foods declined to give more details due to a non-disclosure agreement.