Smithfield beats estimates on strong pork market

(Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc SFD.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses, and signaled that the market for pork and hog production was strong.

Strong global demand for pork helped support prices for Smithfield, the largest U.S. pork and hog producer. At the same time, the company sees the costs for raising hogs easing in fiscal 2013.

“Supply and demand remained well in balance, as healthy global demand for pork, particularly from Asia, drove double-digit increases in both export volume and dollars,” said Chief Executive Larry Pope.

Third-quarter net income fell to $79 million, or 49 cents per share, from $202.6 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier, hurt by higher raw material costs.

Live hog market prices rose 23 percent, while wholesale pork prices only rose 11 percent, the company said.

Excluding 20 cents per share in charges related to restructuring and debt payments, the company’s earnings were 69 cents a share. Analysts had expected 66 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s selling, general and administration expenses only came to 5.4 percent of sales, below the 6.1 percent Wall Street was expecting, according to JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman.

Smithfield said the costs for raising hogs would be in the mid $60s range per hundred pounds for this fiscal year and average in the low $60s per hundred pounds for next fiscal year.

The company sees healthy export demand continuing to support its fresh pork segment even as U.S. protein supplies shrink.

Sales rose 9 percent to $3.48 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Sales at its fresh pork segment grew about 11 percent during the quarter.

Shares of the Smithfield, Virginia-based company were up 2 percent at $23.30 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.