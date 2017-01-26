FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Smiths Group sells power business to investment firm Dunes Point
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 26, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

Smiths Group sells power business to investment firm Dunes Point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc (SMIN.L) said on Thursday that it sold the power business of one of its units to private investment firm Dunes Point Capital as a part of a plan to make the company leaner.

Smiths Group said it sold Smiths Interconnect's power business in a deal with an enterprise value of 162 million pounds ($204 million), and that it would reinvest the proceeds.

Smiths Interconnect is the conglomerate's second-smallest unit and the power business accounted for about 3 percent of the company's total 2016 revenue of nearly 3 billion pounds.

Smiths Group had sold its artificial lift business, a part of its John Crane unit in September for $39.2 million.

The company's shares were up 1.1 percent at 1509 pence at 1039 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

Harris Williams & Co gave Smiths Interconnect's power business financial advice.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.