Smiths in early talks on medical unit sale: source
May 30, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 4 years

Smiths in early talks on medical unit sale: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering company Smiths Group (SMIN.L) is in early-stage talks on a sale of its medical division which could raise more than 2 billion pounds ($3.04 billion), a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The firm began investigating a possible disposal after an approach from U.S. healthcare group CareFusion CFN.N, the source said, confirming a report on the Financial Times website.

There has been no decision to sell, nor any agreement on price, the source added.

Smiths Group declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Smiths Medical, which contributed 35 percent of the company’s operating profit last year, supplies equipment to hospitals and emergency services. Most of its products are manufactured in the United States, Britain, Mexico and Italy.

In 2011, Smiths rejected a 2.45-billion-pound offer from private equity group Apax for the division, saying it was not in the best interests of shareholders.

Shares in the company closed up 3.6 percent and were among the top FTSE 100 .FTSE gainers after the FT report.

Demand to trade the stock was strong in late deals and it ended the day as the fourth-most traded stock, at more than 1-1/2 times its 90-day daily average volume. ($1 = 0.6572 British pounds)

Reporting By Christine Murray and Simon Jessop; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

