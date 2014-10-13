FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's SMRT says won't bid for London taxi firm Addison Lee
October 13, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's SMRT says won't bid for London taxi firm Addison Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore public transport operator SMRT Corp Ltd SMRT.SI said on Monday that it has decided not to make a bid for London-based taxi firm Addison Lee.

Sky News reported on Saturday that SMRT was in the early stages of considering an 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) offer for the firm, which is currently majority-owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O).

“Having considered the matter, the company has decided not to make a bid at this stage to acquire Addison Lee,” SMRT said in a statement to the Singapore stock exchange.

(1 US dollar = 0.6215 British pound)

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
