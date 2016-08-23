FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.M. Smucker, biggest U.S. roaster, sees ample Brazil coffee supply
#Commodities
August 23, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

J.M. Smucker, biggest U.S. roaster, sees ample Brazil coffee supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers load 60-kg jute bags of coffee beans for export into a container in Santos, Brazil, December 10, 2015.Paulo Whitaker

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There is "a lot of coffee" on farmers' fields in top-grower Brazil, and J.M. Smucker Co, the biggest U.S. coffee roaster, is comfortable with cuts to retail prices it made earlier in the year, an executive told investors on Tuesday.

"We felt very comfortable with pricing changes that we made given the coverage that we had," Steven Oakland, vice chair and president for coffee and foodservice, said on the company's first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call, adding that if the company had to change retail prices it would not be until "much later in the year."

Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
