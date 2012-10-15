FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smucker shares briefly dip more than 2 percent in late afternoon trade
October 15, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

Smucker shares briefly dip more than 2 percent in late afternoon trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) briefly fell more than 2 percent on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

At 2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT) on Monday, the stock fell about 2.1 percent on heavy trading volume. It took about a second for the shares to hit the day’s low of $82.30, but rebounded in the next second to make a near full recovery.

The stock was up 0.2 percent at $83.65 in the last half hour of trading.

A spokesman for NYSE Euronext declined to comment on the issue.

Reporting by Angela Moon and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
