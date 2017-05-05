DUBLIN Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa expects a positive pricing environment to translate into higher annual earnings this year despite a first-quarter dip because of cost inflation, its chief executive said on Friday.

Though core profit slipped 1 percent year on year to 278 million euros ($305.2 million) in the quarter, revenue rose 6 percent to 2.13 billion euros and Smurfit Kappa said it expects margins to improve as it increases box prices progressively throughout the year to offset the higher costs.

Analysts say the European packaging sector is experiencing favorable market conditions as customers purchase more of their products at a time when little capacity is being added and imports from the United States have been hit by supply shortages.

"We still have it all to do but assuming nothing goes wrong with the French elections on Sunday to damage European confidence, we don't see anything out there that's negative," Tony Smurfit told Reuters after the company's results announcement.

"We're forecasting demand growth of about 2-2.5 percent this year and most of our paper grades are in a sold out mode across the world. It should translate into higher earnings this year versus last year."

Smurfit's comments echo those of Swedish rival SCA, which is also pushing through price increases and reports strong demand for kraftliner, a popular grade of paper used in packaging.

Smurfit said that most of the 34 countries in the Americas and Europe in which it operates are achieving growth, some of it strong. Though Smurfit does not think Europe is in an inflationary environment, he said such a scenario is "not a million miles away".

The CEO also said that the group's pipeline for potential deals is "a little more full than it was" and that it is working on a number of potential transactions. Most are smaller, bolt-on deals but a couple may be significant, he said.

Shares in the group were up 0.2 percent at 25.51 euros by 0825 GMT.

($1 = 0.9110 euros)

(Editing by David Goodman)