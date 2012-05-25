Italy approves Snam separation from Eni

MILAN, MAY 25 - Italy moved to split gas company Snam (SRG.MI) from oil major Eni (ENI.MI) on Friday as it looks to boost competition to lower energy prices and take a lead in building a European gas transport champion.

In a decree, the government said Eni had up to 18 months to sell down its 52.5 percent stake in Snam which is worth around 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) at current market prices.

Eni must sell at least 25.1 percent to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a state-controlled holding company which already owns key stakes in strategic energy companies such as Eni and power grid operator Terna (TRN.MI).

The decree, part of broader moves by Rome to liberalize its economy and kickstart growth, is aimed at giving Snam a freer hand to expand its network across Italy and Europe in an effort to bring down prices through increased competition.

Italy’s energy prices are amongst the highest in Europe and place Italian businesses at a competitive disadvantage.

Eni will have to dispose of the shares it does not sell to CDP on the market, the decree said.

“It’s not going to be a walk in the park short term because of the share overhang, though I‘m sure they’ll work out a friendly solution. But long term it’s beneficial since Snam will be able to court without asking Eni,” a Milan analyst said.

In a statement on Friday Eni said its board will meet on Wednesday to discuss how it intends to sell its stake.

Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni has previously said he expects to raise around 7 billion euros from the sale of the group’s stake.

A disposal would also let Eni take 11 billion euros of debt off its balance sheet, allowing it to focus on more profitable upstream oil and gas growth.

EUROPE AHEAD

The government, keen to turn Italy into a European gas hub, is seeking to create a strong independent Snam that can take the lead in developing a pan-European gas network operator.

Critics have said Eni’s dominant position in the Italian gas market has crimped Snam’s margins for man oeuvre at home and abroad.

“Eni effectively runs Snam’s M&A strategy. It’s like having a teenage daughter ... you tell her she can go out but then you say we take the big decisions,” said Chris Moore, European utilities analyst at Hammer Partners.

Snam, Europe’s biggest regulated gas company, has increased its investment program for the next four years as it readies to take advantage of expansion opportunities in Europe.

EU gas grid operators’ group Entsog has estimated 90 billion euros is needed in new grid development in Europe to 2020.

In January Snam and Belgian gas group Fluxys (FLUX.BR) agreed to develop gas infrastructure projects in Europe - a first-ever deal between a south European gas network and a northern grid operator.

According to Milan broker Mediobanca the acquisition of a series of assets by Snam and Fluxys in northern Europe, including Interconnector (UK) that links the UK with Belgium, “can be considered as a first step towards the setting up of an integrated European gas network.”

($1 = 0.7992 euros)