ESPN brings SportsCenter show to Snapchat
#Technology News
November 13, 2017 / 10:10 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

ESPN brings SportsCenter show to Snapchat

Sheila Dang

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. sports broadcaster ESPN launched its flagship SportsCenter program on messaging app Snapchat on Monday, reimagining the show that provides sports highlights and commentary into a short-form series.

The Snapchat messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

The new show deepens the relationship between ESPN parent Walt Disney Co and Snapchat parent Snap Inc.

The sports network, which has made Snapchat content since 2015, is trying to reach a younger audience, while the social media app, whose messages disappear after viewing, is adding more content in an effort to grow its user base beyond its core youth demographic.

The partnership is a two-year deal and Snap and ESPN will share revenues, Snap said, though it declined to give specifics.

SportsCenter will air twice a day on Snapchat during weekdays, and once a day on weekends. A roster of six hosts will give commentary and perspectives, including ESPN anchors Katie Nolan and Elle Duncan, and ESPN Radio host Jason Fitz, Snap said.

Sean Mills, Snap’s head of content programming, said SportsCenter helps round out the app’s stable of daily shows, which already includes news shows from CNN and NBC News, as well as an entertainment show called “The Rundown” from E! Network.

Along with daily shows, Snap launched a joint venture studio with NBCUniversal last month to produce scripted shows to air on the app.

Reporting by Sheila Dang, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
