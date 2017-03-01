FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Snapchat valuation requires different filters
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
March 1, 2017 / 5:53 PM / 6 months ago

Snapchat valuation requires different filters

Richard Beales

3 Min Read

A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015.Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - To value Snapchat requires the whimsical sort of filters the disappearing-photo app company has made famous. All the various tallies, even at a specified share price, call on investors to cover their eyes with heart-shaped, rose-tinted lenses.

There has been plenty of hype around parent Snap's initial public offering, and new issues have been relatively scarce. During the company's brief road-show over the past week or so, news reports suggest excitement is building. That could mean it prices on Wednesday evening above the indicated $14 to $16 a share. Even within that range, though, defining a headline valuation is tricky.

Traditional methodology says the market capitalization is up to $18.5 billion. That's just the top of the price range multiplied by the number of shares to be outstanding after the IPO – 1.16 billion of them, excluding optional extra shares that could also be sold.

Snap had, however, promised nearly 240 million shares to employees as of Dec. 31, including 37 million – worth nearly $600 million – as an IPO bonus for boss Evan Spiegel. Include those and, at $16 a share, new investors are buying into a valuation of $22.3 billion. That's more than 20 percent higher. Alternatively, seen from the investors' perspective, they're being diluted by that much.

Excluding Snap's $2.3 billion of expected proceeds, the current "pre-money" value is up to $20 billion. This version of the value is comparable with previously reported private fundraising. The company's Series F round, lasting into the first half of 2016, raised $1.8 billion, bringing the total implied value of Snapchat to $17.8 billion, according to Reuters.

In that context, the IPO represents a step up. But it's not as big a jump per share as it seems, because more stock has been earmarked for employees since. Snap's prospectus suggests the Series F round was worth $15.36 a share.

That means pre-IPO investors can rest easy knowing that, near the top of the proposed price range or above, Snap's public-market debut won't be a dreaded down round. New buyers, however, shouldn't be so relaxed. Among the filters they can apply are a stretched valuation, slowing user growth and Snap's decision to sell stock that gives them no voting rights at all.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.