PepsiCo's quarterly profit beats on higher pricing
PepsiCo Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates as higher pricing of sodas and snack foods in North America paid off and as the company sold its minority stake in British bottler Britvic Plc .
** Snap's shares (SNAP.N) down 2.4 pct at $16.58 premarket after lead underwriter Morgan Stanley downgrades the stock, a little more than 4 months after its debut
** MS cuts to "equal-weight" from "overweight", slashes PT by $12 to $16; Below median PT of $19.50
** Snapchat's ad platform not improving/evolving as quickly as expected, and competition from Instagram is rising - MS
** Brokerage also cuts annual revenue estimate for SNAP by 7 pct to $897 mln and daily active user estimate by 2 pct to 182 mln
** MS says advertisers are struggling to create SNAP ads with adequate completion rates, while app download declines have accelerated
** "We have been wrong about SNAP's ability to innovate and improve its ad product this year" - MS analyst Brian Nowak
** FIS Astec Analytics data shows weighted average borrowing cost to short stock at 64.73 pct, at high end of range
** Borrowing activity rating is at its maximum of 10, indicating shares are scarce and expensive to borrow
** 12 of 36 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 17 "hold" and 7 "sell" or lower
** On Monday, SNAP closed below its IPO price for first time since its debut in March
** Up to Monday's close, SNAP has lost about 42 pct from its early highs after its IPO
** SNAP IPO lock-up period set to expire on July 29
** SNAP graphic: (tmsnrt.rs/2nnB1L2)
PepsiCo Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates as higher pricing of sodas and snack foods in North America paid off and as the company sold its minority stake in British bottler Britvic Plc .
NEW YORK A federal judge granted the FDIC permission to revive lawsuits against Citigroup Inc , Bank of New York Mellon Corp and U.S. Bancorp that he had dismissed last September, to recoup more than $695 million of losses on soured mortgage debt that a failed Texas bank once owned.