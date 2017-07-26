FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 minutes ago
FTSE Russell to exclude Snap from stock indexes over voting rights
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 4 minutes ago

FTSE Russell to exclude Snap from stock indexes over voting rights

Ross Kerber

2 Min Read

The logo of messaging app Snapchat is seen at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - FTSE Russell said on Wednesday it plans to exclude Snap Inc (SNAP.N) from its widely followed stock indexes because Snap, the owner of messaging app Snapchat, has an unusual share structure that denies voting rights to investors.

In a document emailed to Reuters, FTSE Russell said it plans to require constituents of its indexes to have more than 5 percent of the company's voting rights in the hands of unrestricted shareholders.

FTSE Russell Chief Executive Mark Makepeace told Reuters that the new rule would keep Snap out of its indexes. He said Russell plans to seek further feedback from clients.

Index providers' treatment of Snap and the company's lack of voting rights have been a hot topic for technology investors after the company disclosed its unprecedented corporate structure ahead of its $3.4 billion initial public offering in March.

Big investment firms including BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and State Street Corp (STT.N) recently have stressed their attention to shareholder rights and governance issues. That could put major investors on a collision course with Silicon Valley companies keen on keeping decision-making power in the hands of founders and other insiders.

Inclusion in a stock index has been an important milestone for young companies, making their shares eligible to be held by index funds or by active managers who closely follow indexes like the S&P 500, a guidepost for trillions of dollars of capital worldwide.

Shares of Snap were unchanged in extended trade, after closing down 3.53 percent at $13.40, a new low, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Grant McCool and Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.