Snapchat in talks to expand services: WSJ
August 19, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Snapchat in talks to expand services: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A portrait of the Snapchat logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Snapchat Inc, developer of a mobile app that lets users send messages that disappear within seconds, might expand its service to videos, news articles and advertisements, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The California-based company is in talks with advertisers and media companies about a service called Snapchat Discovery, the Journal reported, citing sources.

Snapchat Discovery, rumored to debut in November, will show content and ads to Snapchat users, the Journal quoted the sources as saying.

At least a dozen media companies have shown interest in providing content for Snapchat Discovery, the Journal said.

Snapchat Discovery will allow users to read publications and watch video clips by holding down a finger on the screen, as they do with photos and other messages on the app, the report said.

Snapchat, popular among teenage users, was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
