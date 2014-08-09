Snapchat's financing talks with Alibaba end: Bloomberg

People walk at the headquarters of Alibaba in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan

(Reuters) - Snapchat Inc’s financing talks with China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N are over, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The developer of a popular app that allows users to send messages that disappear after a few seconds was reportedly in talks last week with investors, including Alibaba, for financing that could value the company at $10 billion.

Discussions between the two companies have not been active for some time, Bloomberg said, citing other people familiar with the matter.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which is preparing for a September 2014 debut on the New York Stock Exchange, has left the door open to continue the funding talks after its initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

Snapchat, popular among teenage users, turned down a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook Inc (FB.O) last year, the Wall Street Journal reported in November.

Neither Snapchat nor Alibaba were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.