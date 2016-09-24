Snapchat to offer camera-equipped sunglasses in first hardware push

A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Snap Inc, the newly renamed parent company of messaging app Snapchat, plans to start selling camera-equipped sunglasses starting this fall, Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

The sunglasses, dubbed Spectacles, will be sold via limited distribution for about $130, said Spiegel, who described the device as a toy.

The first hardware to be sold by Snap, the sunglasses will record video from the user's perspective in 10-second increments that can be synched with his or her smart-phone.