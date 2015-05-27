FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snapchat CEO says company plans to IPO, does not specify when
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 27, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

Snapchat CEO says company plans to IPO, does not specify when

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Calif. (Reuters) - Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said on Tuesday the company plans to have an initial public offering but did not specify when that would happen.

“We have to IPO,” Spiegel said during a talk at a technology conference hosted in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif., by technology online-only publication Re/code.

“It’s just another dot on the list of things to do,” Spiegel added.

In 2013, Snapchat turned down a $3 billion offer from Facebook to acquire the company. Alibaba poured $200 million into the ephemeral photo- and video-sharing app in March at a valuation of $15 billion.

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.