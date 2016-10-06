U.S. FCC to vote on revised broadband privacy regulations
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote on Oct. 27 on a revised proposal for rules to safeguard privacy of broadband users.
Photo-sharing app Snapchat's parent is working on an initial public offering that could value the company at $25 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
Snap Inc, which operates the app Snapchat that lets users send videos and messages that disappear in seconds, is looking to sell shares as early as late March, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2cVicKG)
"We aren't commenting on rumors or speculation about any financing plans," the company said in an emailed statement.
Snapchat had been talking to investment bankers about an IPO towards the end of this year or early in 2017, technology website The Information reported last month. (bit.ly/2dPvEkh)
Reports on Snap Inc's IPO come at a time when many technology companies that went public are trading below their IPO price.
SEOUL Heated meetings, sacrificed holidays and teams monitoring social media round-the-clock to track whether there have been any new smartphone fires: Samsung Electronics is still desperately trying to limit the damage of a record global recall announced more than a month ago.
FRANKFURT German logistics giant Deutsche Post has quietly designed and made its own electric delivery van, exploiting sweeping changes in manufacturing technology which could upend the established order in the auto industry.