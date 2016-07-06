FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Snapchat launches new save function for photos, videos
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 6, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Snapchat launches new save function for photos, videos

Angela Moon

2 Min Read

A portrait of the Snapchat logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013.Eric Thayer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Snapchat announced a new feature that enables users to save and share their content, a big change for the popular social messaging app widely used for sending photos and videos that disappear in a day.

The new feature, called "Memories," is an album within the app where users can save photos and videos which they can later upload to their "Story," a slide show of contents that disappears after 24 hours. Until now, photos and videos had to be immediately uploaded after being recorded.

The move could signal that Snapchat, known for immediacy, spontaneity and simplicity, is taking a shot at more mainstream social networks like Facebook.

In recent years Snapchat added advertising and sponsored contents as the company's valuation grew to around $18 billion.

Its user base has also gotten older, with nearly 40 percent of users now aged between 25 - 34 in the United States. About 14 percent of users are above 35, according to digital measurer comScore.

"It's fun to celebrate an anniversary or birthday by finding a few old snaps and stringing them together into a new story," Snapchat said in the announcement made on its blog on Wednesday.

Snapchat has 150 million daily users, according to a Bloomberg report last month, surpassing Twitter, which has less than 140 million daily users.

Additional reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.