NFL to be Snapchat's sports partner for story explorer feature

A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The National Football League had signed on to be the first sports partner for Snapchat’s story explorer feature, an NFL spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Snapchat, the mobile app where photos, videos and messages disappear in seconds, last month launched Explorer, a curative tool that allows users to flip through clips taken by others on the same subject.

The move is part of Snapchat’s deepening relationship with NFL. The two announced a partnership in September allowing Snapchat to provide NFL content to its users globally.