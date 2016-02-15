India's Snapdeal raises $200 million led by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Commuters sit at a bus stop adorned with an advertisement of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal featuring actor Aamir Khan, in Bengaluru, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian online marketplace Snapdeal has raised $200 million in a fresh funding round led by Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, the company said.

The latest fund-raising follows $500 million raised last August in a round led by Alibaba Group Holding (BABA.N), SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) and Foxconn (2317.TW).

The e-commerce market in India is expected to grow to $220 billion in the value of goods sold by 2025, from an expected $11 billion this year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a recent report.