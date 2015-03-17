India's Snapdeal to invest up to $200 million to improve deliveries

Employees of Snapdeal, an Indian online retailer, sort out delivery packages inside their company fulfilment centre in Mumbai October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - Ecommerce company Snapdeal.com will invest $150 million-$200 million to strengthen its delivery network in the next financial year, an executive said.

The SoftBank backed company had invested in a minority stake in logistics company GoJavas, Rohit Bansal, co-founder of Snapdeal, said on Tuesday. He did not say how much the investment was worth.

Getting logistics and deliveries in place is a critical requirement for companies like Snapdeal, Flipkart and Amazon’s India unit as they fight to win over the country’s 300 million-strong urban middle class, who have come to expect free deliveries and returns as well as great deals on everything from clothes to car accessories.