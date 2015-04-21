HP says to sell photo sharing service Snapfish

A visitor takes a photo with a tablet in front of a Hewlett-Packard (HP) stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co said it would sell its web-based photo sharing service Snapfish to digital imaging company District Photo.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HP, the world’s No. 2 PC maker, bought Snapfish for more than $300 million in 2005 and made the company a part of its printing and personal systems group.

Reuters had reported in September that HP was exploring a sale of Snapfish.

HP said in October it would separate its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations this year.