(Reuters) - Shares of tool maker Snap-On Inc (SNA.N) could rise nearly 20 percent in the next year as increasing complexity of cars and trucks creates new demand for the company’s products, according to the latest edition of Barron‘s.

Strong revenue growth, margin gains and double-digit earnings increases are expected to help propel the stock, Barron’s said.

The stock closed 2.2 percent lower on Friday at $166.69.