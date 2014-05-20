FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB: no change to relationship with C. Suisse after guilty plea
May 20, 2014 / 7:24 AM / 3 years ago

SNB: no change to relationship with C. Suisse after guilty plea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will continue to do business with Credit Suisse as it has done in the past despite the bank’s guilty plea to helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes, the central bank’s chairman said on Tuesday.

“We will continue our business relationship with Credit Suisse as was the case in the past,” Thomas Jordan said at an event in Bern.

Jordan added: “We expect that the U.S. Justice Department treats all banks equally and fairly and that Swiss banks are no exceptions.”

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold

