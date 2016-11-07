FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
SNB ready to intervene in currency markets after U.S. election
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 10 months ago

SNB ready to intervene in currency markets after U.S. election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board member Andrea Maechler talks to the media during a news conference in Bern, Switzerland April 6, 2016.Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank stands ready to intervene in the currency markets if the outcome of the U.S. election triggers a rush into the safe haven currency, a member of the central bank's governing board said on Monday.

Andrea Maechler declined to comment on the outcome of the election or how it would affect the Swiss franc or financial markets.

But "the uncertainties are large," she said in an interview with Swiss TV to be broadcast on Monday evening.

"What I can say is just like with the Brexit vote, we are ready," Maechler said. "My team is prepared and the Swiss National Bank will be there, if necessary, to intervene to stabilize the currency markets."

In June, the SNB gave a rare confirmation that it had intervened in the currency market to weaken the Swiss franc in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The Swiss franc rose to its highest level against the euro since the end of June last week on increased expectations that Donald Trump would win the race to the White House.

Reporting by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.