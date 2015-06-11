SNB seen keeping rates on hold at June policy meeting: Reuters poll

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will hold monetary policy steady at next week’s meeting and keep its benchmark interest rate below zero through most of 2016, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The SNB abruptly abandoned a 1.20 francs per euro cap on Jan. 15, sending the currency soaring and raising concerns about Switzerland’s export-reliant economy. It has replaced the cap with negative interest rates and charges on major cash deposits held with the central bank.

All 30 economists polled over the past week said they expect the central bank’s target range for three-month Swiss Libor to remain at -1.25 to -0.25 percent at the meeting on June 18.

They also predicted the sight deposit rate CHINTQP would remain steady, meaning the SNB effectively charges commercial financial institutions 0.75 percent of the cash they park at the central bank.

The earliest forecast change to rates is for September 2015, the poll showed, with three of 12 respondents expecting the SNB to increase the charge on sight deposits by up to a maximum of 50 basis points, a move equivalent to cutting rates.

The earliest reduction in the charge could take place in June 2016, the poll showed. No respondents saw rates being raised into positive territory through the third quarter of 2016, the entire forecast horizon.

The franc has traded between 1.02 and 1.08 per euro since the start of February.

“Over the short term, parity is likely to be an important threshold. However, over the long term, the Swiss franc may well continue its appreciation trend versus the euro,” said Astrid Frey, economist at Swiss Re.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has repeatedly said the bank is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary to influence monetary conditions.

Economists did not think quantitative easing was likely but three said the SNB could cut rates further. A further three said the central bank might lower the exemption threshold on the sight deposit charge, while one said the introduction of a currency basket was an option.

The central bank will also issue fresh growth and inflation forecasts next week.

Inflation is not forecast to approach the SNB’s 2 percent threshold anytime soon, with most respondents to questions about inflation forecasting prices to either continue to fall or stagnate through 2016.

The bank is expected to maintain its predictions for inflation for this year and next at -1.0 percent and -0.5 percent, respectively. It is expected to announce a growth forecast of 0.8 percent for 2015, compared to the just under 1 percent announced in March.