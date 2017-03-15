FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Former snooker world champion Bingham faces disciplinary hearing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 15, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 5 months ago

Former snooker world champion Bingham faces disciplinary hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Snooker - Dafabet Masters - Alexandra Palace - 16/1/16 Stuart Bingham in action during the semi final Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world champion Stuart Bingham is facing a disciplinary hearing after falling foul of the sport's betting laws, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Wednesday.

The governing body said in a statement that it had investigated a breach by England's 2015 world champion and that "there was a case to answer".

Bingham, 40, has admitted breaking WPBSA rules, but there is no suggestion of match-fixing.

"This was just a case of me not being clear on the rules," world number three Bingham told the BBC.

"I did not know I was not allowed to bet on other players' matches. I thought it was just my own I could not bet on, and I have never done that."

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.