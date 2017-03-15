Former snooker world champion Bingham faces disciplinary hearing

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world champion Stuart Bingham is facing a disciplinary hearing after falling foul of the sport's betting laws, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Wednesday.

The governing body said in a statement that it had investigated a breach by England's 2015 world champion and that "there was a case to answer".

Bingham, 40, has admitted breaking WPBSA rules, but there is no suggestion of match-fixing.

"This was just a case of me not being clear on the rules," world number three Bingham told the BBC.

"I did not know I was not allowed to bet on other players' matches. I thought it was just my own I could not bet on, and I have never done that."