O'Sullivan claims record-equalling sixth Masters title
January 17, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 2 years ago

O'Sullivan claims record-equalling sixth Masters title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Snooker - Dafabet Masters - Alexandra Palace - 17/1/16 Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates with the trophy after victory in the final Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON (Reuters) - Ronnie O‘Sullivan showed why he is called Rocket as he earned a record-equalling sixth Masters title by thrashing Barry Hawkins 10-1 in the final at London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

O‘Sullivan, 40, had not played in a major tournament since last year’s world championship but there was little sign of any rustiness as he joined Stephen Hendry on six Masters titles.

“I‘m over the moon,” the five-time world champion told the BBC after lifting the trophy with the biggest winning margin in a Masters final since Steve Davis’ 9-0 victory in 1988.

“I‘m delighted I’ve been able to play as well as I have done. I‘m never normally surprised that I win tournaments but I‘m surprised I’ve won my first one back in eight months.”

Hawkins, who won the opening frame before losing to O‘Sullivan for the 10th time in a row, added: “I wish he would retire, to be fair! I didn’t give him a game today at all.”

World number six O‘Sullivan had beaten world champion Stuart Bingham 6-3 to reach the final while fellow Englishman Hawkins, ranked eighth in the world, shocked Judd Trump 6-4.

It was O‘Sullivan’s first televised tournament since he lost to Bingham in the quarter-finals of the worlds in April.

Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Justin Palmer

