English sports bar pulls off stunning two-minute trick shot

BRISTOL, England (Reuters) - An English sports bar has scored more than a million views on Facebook after capturing on camera a stunning trick shot across nine snooker tables and using more than 50 cues.

In under two minutes a golf ball is putted down some stairs to trigger an eye-catching sequence of snooker and pool balls colliding, helped by variously positioned cues that steer a careful path.

The video ends with a golf ball rolling down two snooker cues and into a hole on the bar top at Bristol’s Allstars Sports Bar, where staff worked through the night to complete the feat, posting their trick on Sunday with the hashtag #puttoftheyear.