FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
English sports bar pulls off stunning two-minute trick shot
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 10, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 7 months ago

English sports bar pulls off stunning two-minute trick shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISTOL, England (Reuters) - An English sports bar has scored more than a million views on Facebook after capturing on camera a stunning trick shot across nine snooker tables and using more than 50 cues.

In under two minutes a golf ball is putted down some stairs to trigger an eye-catching sequence of snooker and pool balls colliding, helped by variously positioned cues that steer a careful path.

The video ends with a golf ball rolling down two snooker cues and into a hole on the bar top at Bristol’s Allstars Sports Bar, where staff worked through the night to complete the feat, posting their trick on Sunday with the hashtag #puttoftheyear.

Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.