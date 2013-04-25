FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former champion Robertson suffers shock world exit
#Sports News
April 25, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 4 years ago

Former champion Robertson suffers shock world exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world champion Neil Robertson suffered a shock 10-8 defeat by England’s Robert Milkins in the first round at The Crucible in Sheffield on Thursday.

Milkins, the world number 19 and making his first appearance in the world championship since 2005, trailed 5-4 overnight but took advantage of a number of errors by the Australian to prevail in a tense finale.

World number two Robertson became the first Australian to win the world title and the first player from outside the United Kingdom and Ireland since Canadian Cliff Thorburn’s victory in 1980 when he won the 2010 championship.

Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Pritha Sarkar

