FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Ding becomes first Asian to reach world final
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 30, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

China's Ding becomes first Asian to reach world final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s Ding Junhui became the first Asian player to reach the world snooker championship final after beating Scotland’s Alan McManus 17-11 in Sheffield, England on Saturday.

Ding, the world number 17, compiled seven century breaks in the match to set a world championship record and will play England’s world number one Mark Selby in the best of 35-frame final, which starts on Sunday.

Selby beat Marco Fu of Hong Kong 17-15 in a gripping semi-final which included the longest frame in world championship history at the Crucible lasting over 76 minutes.

“I wanted to make the final but I feel normal. The tournament hasn’t finished yet,” Ding told reporters.

“I want to keep focused. Last season and this season, I didn’t play good but in March and April I started to play well.”

Ding, 29, is a former world number one who claimed five ranking titles in 2013-14 to equal the record set by seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry.

The 32-year-old Selby, who won the title in 2014, struggled for form during the match but posted a century break in the final session before seeing off the 38-year-old Fu, who was playing in his second world semi-final and first since 2006.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.