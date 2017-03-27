FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Snowboard: Canada's McMorris in hospital after backcountry crash
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 27, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 5 months ago

Snowboard: Canada's McMorris in hospital after backcountry crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Mark McMorris performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a bronze medalist at the Sochi Olympics, is in a Vancouver hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a backcountry snowboarding accident, Canada Snowboard said on Monday.

McMorris suffered a fractured jaw, fractured left arm, ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung on Saturday and had to be airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital, where he has undergone several surgeries.

The 23-year-old, who claimed bronze in slopestyle in Sochi, is expected to recover in time to compete at next year's Pyeongchang Winter Games, where he is expected be a gold medal contender in the new Olympic discipline of Big Air.

The accident marks a dark end to a brilliant season that saw McMorris win three X Games medals and two Crystal Globes, including the Big Air title and another as the overall Freestyle World Cup champion.

"Mark has shown incredible resilience and commitment to recovering from injury and we know that Pyeongchang 2018 will be a strong motivation for his comeback," said Canada Snowboard’s executive director, Patrick Jarvis in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.