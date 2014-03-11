FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympic champion Samkova suffers concussion in training fall
March 11, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

Olympic champion Samkova suffers concussion in training fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic competes during the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Eva Samkova, the Olympic snowboarding cross champion at the Sochi Games, suffered a concussion as well as shoulder and ankle injuries after a crash in training in Switzerland on Tuesday, news agency CTK reported.

The Czech news agency said the 20-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter after a fall before a World Cup race in Veysonnaz.

Coach Marek Jelinek said Samkova fell on a jump that had caused problems for a number of racers.

“It was nonsense, a stupid thing,” CTK agency quoted him as saying. “Several other people got injured there.”

He said Samkova “saw stars for 10 minutes” and suffered a painful ankle injury.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Justin Palmer

