No need to escalate 'confrontation with Russia' over Snowden: Kerry

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday there was no need to raise the level of confrontation with Russia over Edward Snowden, a former U.S. spy agency contractor charged with disclosing secret surveillance programs and believed to be in Moscow.

Snowden left Hong Kong for Moscow on Sunday. Kerry, speaking at a news conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, added that he hoped Russia would not see its interests in siding with a fugitive from justice.