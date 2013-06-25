FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No need to escalate 'confrontation with Russia' over Snowden: Kerry
June 25, 2013

No need to escalate 'confrontation with Russia' over Snowden: Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to staff of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi June 25, 2013.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday there was no need to raise the level of confrontation with Russia over Edward Snowden, a former U.S. spy agency contractor charged with disclosing secret surveillance programs and believed to be in Moscow.

Snowden left Hong Kong for Moscow on Sunday. Kerry, speaking at a news conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, added that he hoped Russia would not see its interests in siding with a fugitive from justice.

Reporting By Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean

