FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sobeys to sell 30 stores in Western Canada
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 13, 2014 / 11:05 PM / 4 years ago

Sobeys to sell 30 stores in Western Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, a unit of Empire Co Ltd (EMPa.TO), said it would sell 30 stores — all but one to Overwaitea Food Group — for about C$430 million ($391.4 million).

The sale of the stores, all in western Canada, follow Sobeys’ agreement with Canadian antitrust regulators related to its purchase of the Canadian assets of U.S. grocery group Safeway Inc SWY.N for $5.7 billion last year.

Sobeys said it would sell one store to Federated Co-operatives Ltd.

The sales have been approved by the Canadian Competition Bureau. (r.reuters.com/wag86v)

($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.