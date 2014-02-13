Sobeys to sell 30 stores in Western Canada

(Reuters) - Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, a unit of Empire Co Ltd (EMPa.TO), said it would sell 30 stores — all but one to Overwaitea Food Group — for about C$430 million ($391.4 million).

The sale of the stores, all in western Canada, follow Sobeys’ agreement with Canadian antitrust regulators related to its purchase of the Canadian assets of U.S. grocery group Safeway Inc SWY.N for $5.7 billion last year.

Sobeys said it would sell one store to Federated Co-operatives Ltd.

The sales have been approved by the Canadian Competition Bureau. (r.reuters.com/wag86v)

($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)