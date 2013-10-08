Resurgent Arsenal pick up monthly awards

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (L) celebrates with teammates Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey (R) after scoring a goal against Napoli during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Arsenal’s impressive start to the season has been rewarded with Arsene Wenger and Aaron Ramsey scooping the Premier League manager and player of the month awards for September.

After a shock 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, Arsenal have climbed to the top of the table thanks to five wins and a draw.

During September, Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Stoke City and Swansea City, with Welshman Ramsey playing a key role with four goals.

Arsenal also carried their strong domestic form into Europe with impressive wins over Marseille and Napoli to open their Champions League campaign.