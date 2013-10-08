FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Resurgent Arsenal pick up monthly awards
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 8, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Resurgent Arsenal pick up monthly awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (L) celebrates with teammates Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey (R) after scoring a goal against Napoli during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Arsenal’s impressive start to the season has been rewarded with Arsene Wenger and Aaron Ramsey scooping the Premier League manager and player of the month awards for September.

After a shock 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, Arsenal have climbed to the top of the table thanks to five wins and a draw.

During September, Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Stoke City and Swansea City, with Welshman Ramsey playing a key role with four goals.

Arsenal also carried their strong domestic form into Europe with impressive wins over Marseille and Napoli to open their Champions League campaign.

Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.