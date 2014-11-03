FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leone again concede home advantage in Nations Cup
#Sports News
November 3, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Sierra Leone again concede home advantage in Nations Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) – - Sierra Leone have again conceded home advantage in the African Nations Cup but Guinea, who are also banned from playing at home due to the Ebola virus, are not sure where they will play their last qualifying tie.

Guinea were able to move their two previous home fixtures to neutral Casablanca but now Morocco has expressed fears over the possible spread of Ebola and want to postpone the 2015 finals, the venue for their last home game against Uganda on Nov. 19 is uncertain. It could be a decisive tie as they bid to finish in the top two in Group E and qualify for the 16-team final in Morocco. Sierra Leone were unable to find a country willing to host their last two home games in Group D and conceded territorial advantage to Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

Now they have done the same for the match with Ivory Coast on Nov. 14. Sierra Leone’s inability to play in the capital of Freetown has meant they are virtually eliminated, with one point from four group games.

Guinea still have a chance to qualify. They visit Togo on Nov. 15, four days before meeting Uganda.

The most deadly outbreak of Ebola on record has killed nearly 5,000 people, all but a handful of them in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

