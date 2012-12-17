South Africa officials suspended after match-fixing probe

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The president of South Africa’s football association and four other leading officials have been suspended in the wake of a FIFA report into a match-fixing scandal, the country’s soccer authority said on Monday.

Kirsten Nematandani and a quartet of SAFA administrators, including new chief executive officer Dennis Mumble, have been relieved of duty for their role in the fixing of four friendlies South Africa played ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

A FIFA investigation into the activity of convicted Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Perumal and his Football 4U organization highlighted the involvement of the five South African officials, a press briefing was told.

The results of matches against Thailand, Bulgaria, Colombia and Guatemala in the weeks leading up the 2010 World Cup were found to have been pre-arranged to benefit an Asian betting syndicate.