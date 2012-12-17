FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa officials suspended after match-fixing probe
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 17, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

South Africa officials suspended after match-fixing probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The president of South Africa’s football association and four other leading officials have been suspended in the wake of a FIFA report into a match-fixing scandal, the country’s soccer authority said on Monday.

Kirsten Nematandani and a quartet of SAFA administrators, including new chief executive officer Dennis Mumble, have been relieved of duty for their role in the fixing of four friendlies South Africa played ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

A FIFA investigation into the activity of convicted Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Perumal and his Football 4U organization highlighted the involvement of the five South African officials, a press briefing was told.

The results of matches against Thailand, Bulgaria, Colombia and Guatemala in the weeks leading up the 2010 World Cup were found to have been pre-arranged to benefit an Asian betting syndicate.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.