Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
LUANDA Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Scores of people were injured in the stampede at a stadium in the northern city of Uige on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the venue's gates.
"I express my solidarity with the families of the deceased and have instructed the Provincial Government of Uige to provide all necessary assistance to the injured and have given guidance to the competent authorities to open an inquiry that will establish the cause of this serious incident," dos Santos said in a statement late on Friday.
State news agency Angop said the Ministry of Sports has also asked the local football association and provincial authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.
Police and football officials were not available to comment.
The match between Santa Rita de Cássia and Libolo was part of Angola's first division championship.
Witnesses told Reuters on Friday that the stampede happened as a large crowd tried to enter the stadium, which would have taken the venue past its 8,000 capacity.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.