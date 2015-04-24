FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine side train with dust masks as volcano spews ash
April 24, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine side train with dust masks as volcano spews ash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An amateur side set to meet league champions Racing Club in the last 64 of the Argentine Cup are wearing dust marks to train near an Andean volcano spewing ash.

“We’re playing against the Argentine champions, we’re taking it very seriously and anxiously await the match,” coach Gustavo Coronel of regional side Independiente of Neuquen, a province in the southwest of Argentina, told TyC Sports on Friday.

Across the nearby Andes mountains in neighboring Chile, the 2,000-metre Cabulco volcano erupted on Wednesday and has been spewing clouds of ash since Thursday. The venue and date of the match have not been confirmed.

The ash has reached Buenos Aires in the east with flights into and out of Ezeiza international airport suspended or rerouted while those at Neuquen and the Andean ski resorts of Bariloche and Chapelco have been closed.

Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris

