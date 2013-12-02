FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Messi continues recovery from thigh strain in Argentina
#Sports News
December 2, 2013 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

Messi continues recovery from thigh strain in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Manchester United during their Champions League final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Lionel Messi began the second phase of recovery from the injury that has sidelined the Barcelona forward until next month with a physiotherapy session at Argentina’s training complex on Monday.

The Argentina captain, who suffered a thigh strain playing for Barca last month, was also seen doing a short, light stint with the ball in a video broadcast by TyC Sports.

Messi, winner of four consecutive FIFA Ballon d‘Or awards for world player of the year, came home to Argentina at the weekend and will stay until January 2 when he returns to Barcelona.

Having helped Argentina secure a World Cup place with a 5-2 win in Paraguay in September, Messi has since missed all four of their matches, two qualifiers and two friendlies, due to injury.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
