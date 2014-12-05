FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coach Gallego returns to former club Newell's Old Boys
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 5, 2014 / 11:44 AM / 3 years ago

Coach Gallego returns to former club Newell's Old Boys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former soccer players Daniel Passarella (L) and Americo Gallego talk at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Newell’s Old Boys have decided again to put their trust in a “man of the house” by agreeing a one-year deal with former coach Americo Gallego for the 2015 season.

Gallego, who won the 1978 World Cup with Argentina as a holding midfielder and steered Newell’s to the Argentine league title in 2004, has been out of work since resigning from Independiente in April 2013.

“We can confirm we have a new coach, another man of the house,” club president Guillermo Llorente told TyC Sports on Thursday.

“Let’s hope we do as well with him as before,” added Llorente, whose club won their sixth league title under another old boy, present Argentina coach Gerardo Martino, in June 2013.

Outgoing coach Gustavo Raggio will be in charge for the last time in Newell’s closing match of the league championship at home to Lanus on Sunday, also midfielder and captain Lucas Bernardi’s last before retiring.

The 59-year-old Gallego, who played for Newell’s and River Plate and will be officially unveiled next week, has also won league titles with River Plate in 1994 and 2000, Independiente in 2002 and Toluca of Mexico in 2005.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.