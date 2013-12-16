FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Lorenzo to show trophy to top fan at Vatican
December 16, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

San Lorenzo to show trophy to top fan at Vatican

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Lorenzo's players celebrate clinching the Argentine First Division championship at the end of their soccer match against Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - San Lorenzo, who count Pope Francis among their fans, will take the Argentine league trophy to the Vatican to show off to the pontiff.

The club said on Monday coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, a group of players and the directors were due to fly to Rome after winning the Inicial, the first of two championships in the 2013/14 season.

Former Buenos Aires archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio, anointed pope in March, is an honorary member of the club nicknamed the Saints of Boedo for the barrio where they were founded by a group of young men that included a priest in 1908.

“It’s a lightning visit...It’s going to be emotional, (the pope) is our number one fan, we’re taking the trophy and a championship to him which is no small thing,” club general manager and former striker Bernardo Romeo told reporters.

“What happiness,” Pope Francis was quoted as saying by Argentine daily La Nacion (www.lanacion.com.ar) when he heard of San Lorenzo’s 12th title on Sunday.

The pope has been seen receiving shirts and scarves from fans with San Lorenzo’s blue and red colors during his public appearances.

Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Mark Meadows

