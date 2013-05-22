Relegation woes worry toothless Argentinos Juniors

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentinos Juniors, staring into the jaws of relegation, have had a set of false teeth thrown at their coach by an angry fan while the club’s president has quit his seat at the Argentine FA.

An irate fan threw a set of dentures at coach Ricardo Caruso Lombardi during Monday’s 3-1 home defeat by Belgrano that left Argentinos bottom of the “Final” championship standings.

The result pushed the club where Diego Maradona started his professional career closer to the bottom three places in the relegation table based on teams’ average points over three seasons.

Conspiracy theories have circulated that club president Luis Segura has made a deal with AFA President Julio Grondona for Argentinos to go down instead of big guns Independiente.

Grondona was president of Independiente, who are one of Argentina’s ‘Big Five’ and have never been relegated, before he became AFA chief in 1979.

“I‘m not going to put up with being insulted and attacked,” said Segura of his resignation from his post as vice chairman of the AFA’s executive committee.

“I presented my resignation as vice president of AFA and I think that answers those who doubted about a pact with Grondona,” Segura told reporters.

Independiente are in the bottom three of the relegation standings who go down at the end of the season in June. Argentinos are the lowest team outside the drop zone.

The teams have had contrasting form in their last five matches with Independiente picking up 10 points and Argentinos losing all their games. There are five matches left.

Caruso Lombardi said: “If we have to go (down) we’ll do it with our head held high. They’ll have to take this team away in an ambulance.”