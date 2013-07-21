FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man killed, several hurt as Argentine hooligans clash
July 21, 2013 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Man killed, several hurt as Argentine hooligans clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - One man was killed and several injured when rival gangs of Boca Juniors barrabrava (hooligan) fans clashed before a friendly game against San Lorenzo on Sunday, local media reported.

The game, a warm-up at San Lorenzo’s Nuevo Gasometro ground on the outskirts of Buenos Aires for the new league season starting next month, was suspended.

The Medical Assistance Service (SAME), which is regularly on duty at sports meetings in the capital, said a 35-year-old man had died after being shot in the chest during fighting close to the stadium, the sports daily Ole reported on its website (www.ole.com.ar).

The fatality comes after the Argentine Football Association had ruled in the final days of the 2012-13 season last month that all matches be played without visiting fans. It followed the death of a Lanus supporter in a clash with riot police.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Gene Cherry

