Guangzhou captain Zheng nominated for AFC top honor
November 15, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Guangzhou captain Zheng nominated for AFC top honor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Guangzhou Evergrande coach Marcello Lippi (front 2nd L) and player Zheng Zhi (10) hold up the trophy after winning their final match of the AFC Champions' League against South Korea's FC Seoul at Tianhe stadium in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Asian Champions League winners Guangzhou Evergrande dominated the shortlist for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) awards on Friday with captain Zheng Zhi nominated for the Player of the Year.

Led by Zheng, Guangzhou became the first Chinese winners of the AFC Champions League on Saturday, pipping FC Seoul on away goals.

FC Seoul’s Ha Dae Sung and Esteghlal midfielder Javad Nekonam of Iran have also been nominated in the Player of the Year category.

Guangzhou’s Argentine recruit Dario Conca and his Brazilian team mate Muriqui have been nominated in the Foreign Player of the Year category along with FC Seoul’s Motenegro forward Dejan Damjanovic.

Muriqui will be eyeing a treble of honors, having already scooped the AFC Champions League’s Most Valuable Player and Top Goalscorer awards.

The awards will be presented at a November 26 ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Justin Palmer

