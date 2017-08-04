Australia's women rout Brazil 6-1 to win Tournament of Nations

Aug 3, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Australia celebrates after winning the Tournament of Nations at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Australia avenged their Olympic quarter-final loss to Brazil with a stunning 6-1 demolition of the South Americans to win the inaugural Tournament of Nations in Carson, California on Thursday.

Lisa de Vanna and Caitlin Foord scored doubles as the Matildas inflicted the heaviest defeat on Brazil since their 6-0 loss to the United States in 1999.

Australia recovered from a horror start, with Brazil's Camila latching onto a free kick and sliding the ball through a crowded goal-mouth after barely a minute.

But pint-sized forward De Vanna leveled six minutes later after being pulled down in the box, swooping on a rebound after the keeper blocked her spot kick.

A sumptuous, lofted through-ball from Emily van Egmond after the half-hour found Sam Kerr who charged into the area and laid off the ball to Foord who tapped into an open goal.

Aug 3, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Australia forward Sam Kerr (20) celebrates with midfielder Caitlin Foord (9) after a goal against Brazil during the second half at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Two minutes later, De Vanna grabbed her second in a near perfect-repeat of Foord's opener, with Kerr again the supplier.

That gave the 32-year-old veteran Australia's scoring record of 42 goals, moving her past Kate Gill.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Katrina Gorry made it 4-1 before halftime, surging forward with a crisp finish that beat the keeper and went in off the far post.

Foord ran onto another quality through-ball and rounded the keeper to give the Matildas their fifth in the 68th minute.

Kerr completed the Brazilians' humiliation with a stroke of brilliance, controlling a cross on her chest before crashing past two defenders and hammering in a left-foot shot.

Although a tournament of friendlies, Alen Stajcic's Australia savored their first silverware since their 2010 Asian Cup win in China, having earlier beaten the world champions United States for the first time and also defeated Japan 4-2.