Australian police charge six in matchfixing sting

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian police have charged six men in an operation to smash a “multi-million dollar” matchfixing ring centered on the second tier Victoria Premier League.

The charges follow the arrests of 10 people, several of them British, across Melbourne on Sunday as part of an investigation into the 12-team league in Victoria state.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Sunday they were nine players and a coach from the Melbourne-based Southern Stars.

Three men had appeared at an out-of-sessions court hearing late on Sunday, police said in a statement.

Gerry Gsubramaniam, 45, had been charged with “five counts of engaging in conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome or event or event contingency and five counts of facilitating conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome or event or event contingency,” the statement issued on Monday said.

He has been remanded to appear at the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court later on Monday.

Five other men, ranging from 23 to 36 years of age, had been charged with four counts of the same and would appear in court on Friday, police added.

Four other men had been released pending further enquiries, the statement said.

Football Federation Victoria, the governing body of the league, said it was “shocked” by the case.

The club was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday.